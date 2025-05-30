Operation Sindoor proved power of indigenous weapons to world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that the power of India’s indigenous weapons was showcased on a global scale during Operation Sindoor, which is “not over yet”, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

PM Modi inaugurated 15 development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore in Kanpur. He pointed out that big players in the defence sector are coming to Uttar Pradesh and that the production of AK203 rifles has commenced in Amethi.

In context of Operation Sindoor, Modi stated that India tore down terrorist hideouts deep inside Pakistan, and the world saw the anger of India's daughters and sisters in the form of Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was India's retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 that left 26 civilians dead.

"Operation Sindoor is not over yet. It showed the world the power of indigenous weapons and Make in India. We destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan by going hundreds of miles inside. Indian weapons, Brahmos missiles entered enemy territory and wreaked havoc," Modi said at the rally.

The gall of the Indian armed forces pushed the Pakistani Army to "plead to stop the war", Modi further said. He asserted that India is not afraid of the threat of a nuclear war and would not take any decisions on the basis of the same.

"Moreover, Pakistan's ploy of state and non-state actors not going to work anymore," Modi added.

Earlier during the day, Modi met with the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, at the Chakeri airport in Kanpur. Dwivedi was 31 years old and among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

"India's principle in the fight against terror is to give a befitting reply to every terror attack. Its time, method and conditions will be decided by our forces themselves," he emphasised.

(With inputs from PTI)