Bomb threat to Heavy Industries Ministry triggers alert at Udyog Bhawan

According to the Delhi Fire Service, they received a call regarding the threat e-mail at 1.01 pm and a team of fire brigade was rushed to the spot

Police said that the threat e-mail was sent to senior officials of the ministry, headquartered in Udyog Bhawan. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
The secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries received an e-mail on Friday threatening to blow up Udyog Bhawan, housing several central departments, sending the security apparatus into intense action, officials said.

The e-mail threatened to blow up the building near the Central Secretariat using an improvised explosive device (IED) was received in the noon, prompting security officials to evacuate the premises by 3.15 pm.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, they received a call regarding the threat e-mail at 1.01 pm and a team of fire brigade was rushed to the spot.

Police said that the threat e-mail was sent to senior officials of the ministry, headquartered in Udyog Bhawan.

The email reportedly mentioned plans to target the building with an IED. Security agencies have launched an investigation, and bomb detection and disposal squads were immediately deployed to sanitize the premises.

The premises has been evacuated and a search operations is still underway.

Topics :DelhiBomb Threat Calls

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

