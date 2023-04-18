Home / India News / NHRC issues notice to UP Police over killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

NHRC issues notice to UP Police over killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

In its notice to the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh and the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj, the commission sought reports from them within four weeks

New Delhi
NHRC issues notice to UP Police over killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police over the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf when they were being escorted by police in Prayagraj, officials said on Tuesday.

In its notice to the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh and the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj, the commission sought reports from them within four weeks.

The reports should cover all the aspects leading to the killings, copies of medical-legal certificates of the deceased, inquest report, post-mortem report, video cassette/CD of post-mortem examination, site plan of scene of occurrence of the crime, and magisterial enquiry report, it added.

Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

They were brought to Prayagraj from Gujarat and Bareilly prisons for interrogation in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal and his two police security guards earlier this year.

The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmad's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed in Prayagraj just hours before the shooting.

Topics :NHRCUP encountersUP Police

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 7:53 PM IST

Also Read

Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj by assailants, 3 arrested

UP govt forms judicial commission to probe killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

Opposition leaders target UP govt as gangster Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead

3-member judicial commission to probe Atiq Ahmad, brother killing: Official

Killing of Atiq Ahmad as heinous as Umesh Pal murder case: Mayawati

Lumpy skin disease: HC asks MCD to file report on burial of cattle in Delhi

Cong demands white paper on Pulwama attack, quotes intelligence failures

HC bench to decide on taxability of intermediary services to clients abroad

Revenue from Indian fantasy sports to top Rs 25,000 cr by FY27: Report

Govt proposes panel of consumer forum, RERA to address realty issues

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story