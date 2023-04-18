Home / India News / Revenue from Indian fantasy sports to top Rs 25,000 cr by FY27: Report

With over 300 fantasy sports platforms and about 180 million users, India is the world's fastest-growing fantasy sports market

Debarghya SanyalAryaman Gupta New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
The Indian fantasy sports industry has had a prodigious rise in recent years, with revenue from the sector having grown by 31 per cent to reach Rs 6,800 crore in FY22. This figure is expected to cross Rs 25,240 crore by FY27 at a 33 per cent CAGR, said a recent report.

With over 300 fantasy sports platforms (FSPs) and an estimated 180 million users, India is the fastest-growing fantasy sports market in the world. Currently valued at Rs 75,000 crore, the sector is projected to reach 500 million in the next five years, according to a report by The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte India.

A fantasy sport is a game, often played using the Internet, where participants assemble imaginary or virtual teams composed of proxies of real players of a professional sport. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players in actual games. Popular fantasy gaming platforms in India include two out the three gaming unicorns (firms with a valuation of over $1 billion) – Dream11 and MPL.

"Our analysis suggests that fantasy sports hold tremendous potential to help build a resilient sports ecosystem in India and significantly contribute to the nation's digital economy,” said Prashanth Rao, Partner, Consulting, Deloitte India. “The increased allocation for sports in the 2023 Union Budget, new innovations, investor confidence and growing consumer demand will help generate fresh prospects for entrepreneurs and stimulate advancement of this sector in India."

The central government recently notified new rules for online gaming with a provision of creating multiple self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) to certify “permissible” real-money online games. These rules, industry watchers say, will provide much needed regulatory certainty to the sector and, in turn, further accelerate growth. Some lingering concerns, however, remain.

Despite central regulations, many states have expressed apprehension towards online gaming. Case in point, Tamil Nadu’s recent blanket ban on e-gambling websites, which threw a spanner in the works for many gaming firms with operations in the state.

"The varied responses from states was simply because they were lacking clarity on the definition and regulations around games of chance and skills. Now that MeitY has provided a clearer regulatory framework, we expect a more uniform acceptance of fantasy sports as games of skill," said Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, FIFS.

"Our main aim would be to help the SRBs with our full contribution in terms of industry insights, and/or any logistical and technological help needed from our side. We would also like to ensure that SRBs give space to representatives of industry bodies," he added.    

(With inputs from Raghav Agarwal)

Fantasy sports: The story in numbers

· The sector brought in Rs 15,000 cr in FDI in FY22, is estimated to have mopped up Rs 25,000 cr in FY23

· Contributed Rs 4,500 crore in taxes until FY22, likely to reach Rs 26,000 crore by FY27

· Fantasy sports firms invested Rs 3,100 crore in sponsorships and partnerships with various sports leagues in FY22. This is projected to hit Rs 6,500 crore in FY27

Indian FS Market Snapshot:
 
Revenue from Fantasy Sports Platforms (INR cr)
Year Amount   
FY21 5,200  
FY22 6,800  
FY25E 15,170  
FY27E 25,300  
     
User Base (million)  
Year Total Users
FY21  130  
FY23 180  
FY27E 500  
     
Reveue Contributions to the Exchequer (INR cr)
Period GST Corporate Tax + TDS
FY18-22 2,800 1,700
FY23-27 17,500 13,000
     
Direct and Indirect Employment Generated by FSPs Over the Years
Year Direct Employment Indirect Employment
2018 1700 2100
2019 2800 4200
2020 3400 5100
2022 5000 7000
2023E 5300 8000
2024E 5700 8600
2025E 6100 9200
2026E 6500 9800
2027E 7000 10500
     
Demographic Profile
     
Age Distribution of FS users
Age Range % share  
18-24 35%  
25-34 40%  
35+ 25%  
     
Region-wise Split for Transactions Initiated on FSPs
Region  % share  
Tier 1 40%  
Tier 2 & 3 60%  

Source: FIFS-Deloitte

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

