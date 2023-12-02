Home / India News / NIA conducts raids in four states to bust fake Indian currency note rackets

NIA conducts raids in four states to bust fake Indian currency note rackets

The raids were part of the NIA's probe into a case registered on November 24 that relates to a larger conspiracy for trafficking Fake Indian Currency Notes from across the border

The fake currency was circulated across India, the official said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday seized fake notes, currency printing paper and digital gadgets in raids in four states to bust fake Indian currency note rackets, an official said.

The raids were conducted as part of the NIA's probe into a case registered on November 24 that relates to a larger conspiracy hatched by suspected individuals for trafficking Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from across the border and promoting their circulation in India, a spokesperson of the agency said.

Teams of the NIA searched the premises of accused Rahul Tanaji Patil alias "Javed" in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, Vivek Thakur alias "Aditya Singh" in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and Mahendar in Ballari district of Karnataka,

Premises of suspects Shiva Patil alias "Bhimrav" in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and Shashi Bhushan in Rohtas district of Bihar were also raided, the official said.

The searches led to the seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of face value of Rs 6,600 (in denomination of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100), along with currency printing paper, from Thakur house, the spokesperson said.

Thakur along with Patil and others used to procure fake currency and printing accessories from bordering countries. The fake currency was circulated across India, the official said.

NIA investigations further revealed that Patil was using fraudulently obtained SIM cards to take payments by promising to supply fake currency notes, the spokesperson said. The search at Mahendar's house led to the seizure of a printer for producing FICN, the official said.

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

