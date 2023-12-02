Home / India News / MCD exempts house tax in residential areas across its rural jurisdiction

MCD exempts house tax in residential areas across its rural jurisdiction

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will not collect any house tax from 'lal dora' or extended 'lal dora' properties in the rural areas, Oberoi told a press conference here

The tax levied on the commercial properties in the rural areas will, however, continue to remain the same.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday announced the exemption of house or property tax for the residential areas across the MCD's rural jurisdiction.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will not collect any house tax from 'lal dora' or extended 'lal dora' properties in the rural areas, Oberoi told a press conference here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The MCD will neither send notice nor collect property tax from the residential areas whether it be under 'lal dora' or extended 'lal dora' in all its villages. This is a big relief from CM Arvind Kejriwal for the people of Delhi residing in the rural areas," she said.

Oberoi added the tax levied on the commercial properties in the rural areas will, however, continue to remain the same.

Around 2,168 roads in Delhi's rural areas are notified under the MCD and the commercial properties on these roads will continue to pay property tax.

The decision has been taken after a panchayat of Delhi's 360 villages was held on September 3 to discuss the issue of property tax levied in the rural areas.

Also Read

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Sizzling rally in Indian property stocks seen extending over cuts on rates

Property registrations in Mumbai fell 12% to 9,923 units in June: Anarock

MCD House adjourned as Congress, BJP members protest over dengue data

Bigger the better: Average flat sizes in Delhi NCR rise 50%

3 held in Gujarat over deaths due to contaminated Ayurvedic syrup intake

PM Modi meets Qatar's ruler at COP28 amid navy veterans' death row

Ayodhya airport phase-I construction to be completed by Dec 15: UP CM

Retd judges keeping country's arbitral system in tight-fist grip: Dhankhar

New cyber crime trend unravelled in UP, woman held under 'digital arrest'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DelhiAffordable housingProperty tax

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story