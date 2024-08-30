Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NIA conducts searches in Punjab in VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar murder case

NIA conducts searches in Punjab in VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar murder case

Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga was shot dead in his confectionary shop in Nangal in Punjab's Roopnagar district on April 13. He was the Nangal president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad

Vishva Hindu Parishad, VHP, Bajrang Dal
A Vishva Hindu Parishad rally | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches in Punjab in connection with its probe into the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar.

Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga was shot dead in his confectionary shop in Nangal in Punjab's Roopnagar district on April 13. He was the Nangal president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NIA took over the case from the state police on May 9.

Searches were being carried out in the Vikas Prabhakar's murder case, an NIA spokesperson said.

Details about the searches were not immediately known.

Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal (22), who had supplied the illegal arms and ammunition used in the high-profile murder, was recently arrested from Punjab's Ludhiana by the NIA in a coordinated operation with the Delhi Police Special Cell.

NIA investigations have revealed that he had procured the illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh, and had supplied these to the shooters on the directions of foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hindu population fell 7.8% between 1950-2015 in India: EAC-PM paper

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to launch Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra today

1.5K houses to be cleared from catchment areas of Kanh, Saraswati rivers

Mallikarjun Kharge condoles demise of ex- Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

Cyclone warning: People living in weak structures in Kutch told to relocate

Topics :Vishva Hindu ParishadNational Investigation Agency NIANepal

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story