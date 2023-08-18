Home / India News / NIA raids 8 locations in J-K terror conspiracy hatched to target minorities

NIA raids 8 locations in J-K terror conspiracy hatched to target minorities

According to the case, the terror outfits used the cyber-space to target minorities, security personnel and spread communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI
On December 23 last year, the NIA also conducted searches at 14 locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts in the Union Territory | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted raids at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir pertaining to a case of criminal conspiracy to carry out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by cadres of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates.

NIA raids are underway at Bhatinda, Jammu and South Kashmir areas, on specific inputs in close coordination with Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The locations raided include the premises of suspects in the case suo-moto registered by the NIA on June 21 last year.

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers (OWGs) of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, said the NIA.

As per the NIA, the proscribed organizations and their affiliates are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in Jammu and Kashmir targeting minorities, and security personnel and spreading communal disharmony.

During the searches conducted then, the NIA seized various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices.

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

