CBI court pardons Nirav Modi's brother-in-law, makes him approver

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has granted pardon to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law, Maiank Mehta, in the ₹13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, making him an approver, PTI reported.

The decision is in line with Mehta's plea seeking a pardon in the case, stating that he had already been granted a pardon in cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), where the predicate offence was the same CBI case.

In an order passed on September 22 and made public on Friday, Special CBI Judge A V Gujarathi accepted Mehta's plea on the condition that he would make a "full and true disclosure of all circumstances within his knowledge concerning the offence and every other person involved."

Mehta, a British national who has lived in Hong Kong for more than three decades, is an accused in the CBI case under provisions of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and the Prevention of Corruption Act, reported PTI. In his application, Mehta stated that he had voluntarily travelled to India in September 2021 to take part in legal proceedings, the report added. Mehat's counsel Amit Desai argued that Mehta had consistently cooperated with the authorities and assisted both the prosecution and the Centre on several aspects. CBI did not oppose the plea, noting that a pardon had earlier been extended to him in the PMLA-linked matters.

After hearing the submissions, the court ruled that Mehta would be treated as an approver following the grant of the pardon. It also directed that steps be taken to facilitate his appearance in court at the earliest. What is the PNB scam? Modi is under investigation in the ₹13,000-crore PNB fraud case, where he has been charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, corruption, money laundering, and embezzlement, among other offences. The scam involves fraudulent letters of undertaking issued by PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai. Modi, along with his wife Ami Modi, brother Nishal Modi, and uncle Mehul Choksi, allegedly orchestrated the fraud with the assistance of certain PNB officials and directors from Modi's companies. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the matter, with Modi and Choksi named as the primary accused.