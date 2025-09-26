CAG Murthy launches GASAB site to boost government accounting transparency

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) K Sanjay Murthy on Friday launched the website of GASAB, aimed at improving accessibility and transparency in government accounting standards.

Addressing the 37th board meeting of the Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB), he said that initiatives and the work of all the organised accounting services in GASAB reflect the commitment towards improving transparency in government accounting and the standard-setting process.

Murthy stated that the standard-setting work undertaken by GASAB is an exercise entailing multiple stakeholder interaction and feedback from subject matter experts.

The due process of GASAB envisages a well-laid-down process of the selection of topics and the preparation of standards through a robust and inclusive consultative process with members, stakeholders, including specialists and the public, he added.