Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / US arrests Nirav Modi's brother Nehal in ₹13,000 crore PNB scam case

US arrests Nirav Modi's brother Nehal in ₹13,000 crore PNB scam case

Nehal Modi, brother of fugitive Nirav Modi, has been arrested in the US on India's request in connection with the ₹13,000 crore PNB bank fraud. He faces extradition on money laundering charges

PNB scam: Nehal Modi (left) and brother Nirav Modi

PNB scam: Nehal Modi (left) and brother Nirav Modi

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US authorities have arrested Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, based on extradition requests made by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
 
Nehal was taken into custody on Friday, according to a report by the Press Trust of India quoting US officials.
 
The next hearing in Nehal’s case is set for July 17. According to officials, Nehal may apply for bail during the hearing, but US prosecutors are expected to oppose the request.
 
The arrest is in response to a joint extradition plea filed by the ED and the CBI. US prosecutors are pursuing the extradition on two charges — one count of money laundering under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and another for criminal conspiracy under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.
 

Multi-crore bank fraud

Nehal Modi, 46, is accused in connection with a ₹13,000 crore bank fraud, said to be one of India’s biggest, involving the Punjab National Bank.

Also Read

Nirav Modi

PNB scam: Court clears release of Nirav Modi's ₹66.3 cr assets for recovery

Mehul Choksi

Sebi orders Mehul Choksi to pay ₹2.1 crore for insider trading breach

Nirav Modi

UK HC rejected Nirav Modi's bail keeping in mind sheer quantum of fraud: ED

Nirav Modi

UK High Court denies Nirav Modi bail again in Rs 6,498-cr PNB fraud case

PremiumAshok Chandra, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank

CoC to meet on JSW-Bhushan case in 3 days: PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra

 
The alleged fraud was reportedly carried out by Nirav Modi, his brother Nehal, and their uncle Mehul Choksi.
 
Born and raised in Antwerp, Belgium, Nehal is fluent in English, Gujarati, and Hindi. He is wanted in India for allegedly laundering money on behalf of his brother Nirav Modi, who is currently in a London prison, also facing extradition to India.
 
Officials claim Nehal helped hide and move large amounts of illegal funds using shell companies and international transfers, violating India's financial laws.

Nehal named in ED chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate has named Nehal Modi in its chargesheet in the case. He has been accused of destroying evidence and of “knowingly and intentionally” supporting Nirav Modi in carrying out illegal activities.
 
According to the ED, after the PNB scam was uncovered, Nehal, along with Nirav's trusted associate Mihir R Bhansali, “took 50 kg gold and substantial cash from Dubai, and directed dummy directors not to reveal his name before the authorities”.

More From This Section

helmet

Centre asks states to act against makers selling sub-standard helmets

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues notice to Centre on TN govt's plea over stay on VCs' appointment

Rahul Gandhi

National Herald case: AICC attempted to revive AJL, Cheema tells court

Man suffocates in lift of fire-struck Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh

Man suffocates in lift of fire-struck Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI busts massive medical edu scam; godman, ex-UGC chief among 34 named

Topics : Nirav Modi PNB Scam Mehul Choksi Nirav Modi scam at PNB BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon