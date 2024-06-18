Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: Check history, significance, rituals and more

Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase of the moon in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. It is also known as Pandava Ekadashi and this year, it falls on June 18, 2024.

Date and Shubh Muhurat:

Every year, Nirjala Ekadashi falls on different dates based on the lunar calendar. As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious timing are:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Parana time - 06:05 AM to 07:28 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi end moment - 07:28 AM

Ekadashi tithi begins - 04:43 AM on Jun 17, 2024

Ekadashi tithi ends - 06:24 AM on Jun 18, 2024

Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: History

Nirjala Ekadashi derives its name from Bhima, the second and strongest among the five Pandava brothers from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. According to the Brahma Vivarta Purana, Bhima, who had a great love for food wanted to observe all ekadashi fasts but struggled to control his hunger. Seeking a solution, he approached the sage Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata and the Pandavas's grandfather. Vyasa advised Bhima to observe Nirjala Ekadashi, a strict fast, for one day each year. By doing so, Bhima attained the virtue of all 24 Ekadashis.

Significance of Nirjala Ekadashi

According to the Markandeya Purana and the Vishnu Purana, Ekadashi itself is a manifestation of Vishnu. It is believed that observing fast on this day is believed to cleanse all sins. Completing the Nirjala Ekadashi vrat is believed to help devotees gain the favour of Vishnu, granting them happiness, prosperity and forgiveness for sins. The devotees receive the merit equivalent to observing all 24 Ekadashi of the year. This fast is especially popular and strictly observed by Vaishnavas.

The observers are said to gain longevity and moksha (salvation). Typically, the messengers of Yama, the god of death, fetch a person's soul after the demise for judgement, determining their fate in Svarga (heaven) or Naraka (hell). However, those who observe the Nirjala Ekadashi rituals are believed to be exempt from Yama's judgement and are instead taken by Vishnu's messengers to Vaikuntha, Vishnu's abode, after the death.

Ekadashi rituals

The word 'Nirjala' means ‘without water,’ and hence, the main ritual of this day is observing a strict fast without consuming water. The fast begins with sunrise on Ekadashi and concludes the next day (of Dwadashi) after sunrise. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and read and listen to the story of Ekadashi. The entire day is spent in prayers, meditation and chanting the names of Lord Vishnu. It is a strict fast and one can wash away all their sins and attain salvation.