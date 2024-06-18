Skies are raining fire, Delhi on red alert: When will the heatwave end?

Remember when comic book character Darkseid ominously warned Superman in Justice League Unlimited, “The skies will rain fire, the oceans will boil...” The current heatwave has everyone in Delhi and nearby regions feeling similarly pushed to their limits.

Delhiites are enduring an extended period of extreme heat, with the capital experiencing relentless high temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple alerts, emphasising the severity of the situation. A ‘red alert’ has been issued for Wednesday, with temperatures expected to exceed 45 degrees Celsius.

Most areas in Delhi are experiencing heatwave to ‘severe heatwave’ conditions. The Safdarjung observatory noted a temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, a significant jump of 6.4 degrees above the season’s average.

The mornings also offer little respite from the heat. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 33 degrees Celsius, which is 5.5 degrees above normal. Delhi has already endured eight consecutive days of heatwave conditions, along with three uncomfortably warm nights.

And the extreme weather conditions are not restricted to Delhi and nearby regions. Many parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions until June 19, with Himachal Pradesh and Bihar facing similar conditions until June 18.

When will the heatwave end?

The weather department forecasts that the heatwave will persist until Wednesday, with some reprieve anticipated on Thursday and Friday. The city is predicted to be under a ‘yellow’ alert on Wednesday and Thursday, transitioning to a ‘green’ alert by Friday and Saturday.

What is sending the mercury soaring in Delhi?

The primary cause of the heatwave in Delhi is the dry and warm westerly winds from Rajasthan and southern Haryana. These winds continue through the night, raising night-time temperatures. Additionally, a western disturbance has led to partly cloudy skies, which hinder night-time cooling and exacerbate daytime heat.

Weathermen explain that when both days and nights are warmer than usual, there is little relief from the heat even in the early morning or evening. This continuous heat buildup results in even hotter days, as the ground retains heat.

Summer in Delhi is worsened by the ‘urban heat island effect’. The city’s dense population and extensive urban sprawl mean buildings, concrete, and asphalt absorb and retain heat more efficiently than natural landscapes. An analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) points out that heat stress in cities resulting from a combination of air temperature, relative humidity, and land surface temperature, are causing acute thermal discomfort.

The CSE analysis indicates that the increase in Delhi’s built-up areas, from 31.4 per cent in 2003 to 38.2 per cent in 2022, directly contributes to the extreme heat. This urban expansion traps heat, especially at night, making the city hotter.

Additionally, Delhi lacks the moderating influence of large water bodies, unlike coastal cities. The delayed arrival of the monsoon and dry pre-monsoon months further worsen the situation by reducing evaporative cooling.

Discoms on alert due to rising power demand

Over the past month, the northern region has experienced unprecedented power demand due to ongoing heat conditions. On Monday, the demand soared to an all-time high of 89 gigawatts (1 gigawatt equals 1,000 megawatts), which was successfully met.

However, this surge in demand has caused power supply disruptions in Lucknow and Meerut. Additionally, passenger services at Delhi International Airport were affected on Monday afternoon due to a “significant voltage spike in the grid,” which was reportedly caused by the tripping of a 765 KV line.

Heatwave alert in the United Kingdom

The UK’s heatwave alert for temperatures reaching 26 degrees Celsius by late June has amused many Indians, sparking a wave of humorous social media chatter.

The Mirror, a UK-based outlet, posted on X (formerly Twitter), “UK to be blasted by 48-hour 26-degree Celsius heatwave with five cities in England the hottest.” This post garnered a series of witty reactions from Indians, many of whom remarked that 26 degrees Celsius is a common air conditioner setting in India.

However, it’s important to understand that in regions where temperatures are typically lower, such as the UK, a rise to 26 degrees Celsius can qualify as a heatwave. Specifically, a heatwave is defined by a temperature that is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal, with a severe heatwave occurring when the deviation exceeds 6.4 degrees.

Deaths due to extreme heat during 2024 Hajj pilgrimage

During this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at least 19 pilgrims have died due to the extreme heat. Jordan’s foreign ministry confirmed that these fatalities were heat-related, and an additional 17 pilgrims are reported missing, according to various media sources.

This week, temperatures in Saudi Arabia surpassed 46 degrees Celsius, posing significant challenges for outdoor rituals, particularly for elderly participants. Many Hajj rituals involve extended periods outdoors and considerable walking distances.

Officials, as cited by news agencies, forecasted a “relative humidity of 25 per cent, nearly zero rainfall, and an average maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius.”

Last year, more than 240 pilgrims, predominantly from Indonesia, died during the Hajj, though specific causes were not detailed. Additionally, over 10,000 heat-related illnesses were reported, with approximately 10 per cent being cases of heat stroke, according to a Saudi official.