IMD weather today: Intense heatwave in North, rainfall alert in other areas

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that in the next three days, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya would experience heavy rain. Likewise, the weather office also estimated heatwave conditions over many parts of North India during the following two days.

The Met department stated, "A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and a north-south trough runs from north Bihar to southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal in lower tropospheric levels.”

IMD weather today 2024: Heatwave alert

- From June 18 to June 19, severe heatwave conditions are likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, as well as in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

-On June 18, isolated areas of Jammu-Kashmir, north Madhya Pradesh, and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, as well as north Rajasthan from June 18 to June 19, are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

- From June 18 to June 19, 2024, it will likely be hot and humid in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

IMD weather today: Rainfall prediction

-Over the next five days, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura, as well as Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to fall on Sikkim, Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh from June 18 to June 21; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from June 18 to June 19; Arunachal Pradesh from June 19 to June 18, and Meghalaya from June 18 to June 18, 2024.

- Over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur during the next two days and likely continue to increase thereafter.

- On the 20th and 21st of June, 2024, Odisha may experience isolated heavy rain.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Monsoon warning

- Southwest monsoon may advance into a few additional areas of Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Northwest bay of Bengal, a few parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and a few parts of Bihar during the following four days.

- Mumbai and its adjoining regions will probably see an increase in rainfall from June 19 as the monsoon keeps on progressing on Monday.