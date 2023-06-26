Nirmala Sitharaman slams Obama for remarks on Indian minority rights

She also lashed out at former US President Barack Obama questioning his comments on Indian Muslims saying the US had itself "bombed six Muslim-majority nations" under his administration. She also accused the Congress and other opposition parties of raising "non-issues, without data" in the face of electoral defeats.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to questions about the treatment of Muslims in India at a press conference in the United States on Sunday.