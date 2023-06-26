Home / India News / Nirmala Sitharaman slams Obama for remarks on Indian minority rights

Sitharaman made the observation that several Muslim-majority countries had faced bombings orchestrated by the United States during President Barack Obama's tenure

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to questions about the treatment of Muslims in India at a press conference in the United States on Sunday.
She also lashed out at former US President Barack Obama questioning his comments on Indian Muslims saying the US had itself "bombed six Muslim-majority nations" under his administration. She also accused the Congress and other opposition parties of raising "non-issues, without data" in the face of electoral defeats.


Sitharaman Slams Obama: FM’s Statement
Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sitharaman said, "When PM Modi was visiting the US, a former President of the US spoke about Indian Muslims".


"In the press conference that was held in the United States, the Honourable Prime Minister himself stated that his government operates in accordance with the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" principle and does not discriminate against any community. However, the fact remains that when people join this debate and highlight issues that are, in a sense, non-issues,” she added.
“We want friendship with the United States, but we also hear comments about India's religious freedom there. A previous president under whose rule six nations with a prevailing Muslim population were bombed with over 26,000 bombs; how can individuals trust his accusations?" She continued, citing Iraq, Syria, and Yemen as examples.


Sitharaman slams Obama: Obama’s statement
During PM Modi's recent visit to the United States, Obama said in an interview that India could "start pulling apart" if the Indian government doesn't protect the rights of minorities.


"If I had a discussion with PM Modi, who I know well, part of my argument would be that if you don't protect the freedoms of ethnic minorities in India, there is a strong possibility that India, at some point, starts pulling apart," Obama added. 

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

