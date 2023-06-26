Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Thakur inaugurates hockey astro turf ground at BSF headquarters

Thakur inaugurates hockey astro turf ground at BSF headquarters

Thakur said that the newly constructed stadium received all necessary approvals from Hockey India, ensuring compliance with international standards

Press Trust of India Jalandhar
Thakur said that this astro turf inauguration symbolises our dedication to promoting sports and nurturing the immense potential of our sporting community

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art astro turf for hockey at the BSF headquarters here.

On the occasion, Thakur highlighted the government's commitment to promoting sports in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An official release quoting Thakur said, "Sports are a catalyst for holistic development, and the government of India is fully committed to providing the necessary infrastructure and opportunities for our talented athletes.

"This astro turf inauguration symbolises our dedication to promoting sports and nurturing the immense potential of our sporting community."

Thakur said that the newly constructed stadium received all necessary approvals from the Hockey India, ensuring compliance with international standards.

He also mentioned about the rich legacy of Punjab, which produced exceptional athletes and contributed significantly to India's sporting heritage.

Further, he acknowledged the contributions of the Border Security Force, highlighting the organisation's commitment in promoting sports and nurturing talents.

He discussed the government's flagship programme, Khelo India, and its continued efforts to promote and nurture sporting talent across the country.

The state-of-the-art astro turf facility, constructed with advanced technology and adhering to international standards, will serve as a hub for aspiring athletes in the region, said the release, adding that it was completed at an approximate expenditure of Rs 6 crore.

It will not only provide them with world-class training facilities but will also attract national and international tournaments.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

