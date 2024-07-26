Niti Aayog meeting faces boycott from opposition leaders over budget woes

The ninth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to take place in the national capital on Saturday. However, the meeting is facing a significant boycott from several opposition leaders who are protesting against the Union Budget 2024, presented earlier this week.

Which CMs will be boycotting the Niti Aayog meeting? The boycott was first announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai. Following his announcement, the Congress party confirmed that its chief ministers, including Himachal Pradesh's Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, and Telangana's Revanth Reddy, would also skip the meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government further expressed solidarity with the INDIA bloc, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann deciding not to attend the Niti Aayog meeting. Alongside Mann, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is also expected to miss the meeting.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had written to Prime Minister Modi expressing his inability to attend, had delegated state Finance Minister K B Balagopal to attend in his place. The letter was sent prior to the announcement of the Union Budget 2024-25. Following the budget, reports emerged that the minister would also not be attending the meeting; however, no official statement on the matter has been made yet.

Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) announced a two-day protest, condemning the budget's "neglect" of Kerala. The party highlighted the disparity in allocations, pointing out that while some states receive generous funding, Kerala is often "completely ignored".

TMC leaders to attend meeting

Despite the boycott, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC's Derek O'Brien are set to attend. Reports indicate they plan to use the platform to hold the Union government accountable for what they claim are Bengal's legitimate dues.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defends INDIA bloc's boycott

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended the decision of the opposition INDIA bloc leaders to skip the meeting, stating that it is their right to decide how to spend their time.

"Three Congress CMs and a DMK CM have said that they won't come (to Niti Aayog) as there is nothing for them. So, I think it is their right. Why would they come if they don't want to waste their time," Tharoor told ANI.

Why is the Opposition boycotting the Niti Aayog meet?

Shashi Tharoor criticised the Union Budget, alleging that the Centre has shown favourable treatment to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to appease coalition partners.

Tharoor pointed out the discrepancies in the allocations, noting that while Bihar received substantial funds for infrastructure projects, Karnataka's requests for similar funding were ignored.

"If my state gets what Bihar got, we will be delighted. Rs 26,000 crore have been allotted for highways in Bihar. This is nothing small. This is good for Biharis, I am delighted for them. But look at Karnataka, the Congress government had demanded funds for highways and tunnels in Bengaluru, but they didn't get anything. So, people have a right to question. If the minister thinks that this is just politics, then he didn't hear me," Tharoor added.

Budget 2024: What did FM Sitharaman say about Bihar, Andhra?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced significant infrastructure boosts and special financial support for Bihar, including Rs 26,000 crore for highways and Rs 21,400 crore for a new power plant in Bhagalpur. Andhra Pradesh also received special financial support to meet capital needs, with Rs 15,000 crore allocated for the current financial year.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman highlighted several key projects for Bihar, including the development of an industrial node at Gaya, multiple expressway projects, and a new power plant. Similarly, for Andhra Pradesh, she emphasised the Centre's commitment to fulfilling promises under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, with a substantial allocation for the state's capital needs.

