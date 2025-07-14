Nitin Gadkari inaugurates India's 2nd longest cable-stayed bridge in K'taka

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated India's second-longest cable-stayed Sigandur bridge here.

While senior BJP leaders attended the event, none from the state cabinet attended it.

According to officials, the bridge constructed across Sharavathi backwaters between Ambaragodlu-Kalasavalli in Sagara taluk of this district has been built at a cost of Rs 472 crore.

This bridge is expected to significantly reduce the distance from Sagara to the villages around Sigandur, a place which is known for the Chowdeshwari temple.

The event was attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, among others.