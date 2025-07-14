AI crash: Pilots' association slams 'reckless insinuation of pilot suicide'

Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has condemned the "reckless and unfounded insinuation" that pilot suicide might be the cause of the tragic crash of the Air India 171 flight in Ahmedabad on June 12, following the preliminary investigation report on the accident.
Until the official investigation is concluded and the final report is published, "any speculation, especially of such a grave nature, is unacceptable and must be condemned," the ICPA said in a statement.
According to the preliminary report submitted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on July 12, the fuel control switches of the flight shifted or "transitioned" to the cut-off position three seconds after the aircraft became airborne. The fuel cut-off switches of both the engines transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 1 sec, it said.
"The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) expresses its unwavering support for the flight crew of Air India flight Al 171. In the aftermath of this incident, we are deeply disturbed by speculative narratives emerging in sections of the media and public discourse, particularly the reckless and unfounded insinuation of pilot suicide," the ICPA said in the statement.
"Let us be unequivocally clear: there is absolutely no basis for such a claim at this stage, and invoking such a serious allegation based on incomplete or preliminary information is not only irresponsible, it is deeply insensitive to the individuals and families involved," it added.
The ICPA also called upon the media organisations and public commentators to act with restraint, empathy, and respect for due process.
The ICPA pointed out that pilots undergo extensive psychological and professional screening, recurrent training, and operate under the highest standards of safety, responsibility, and mental fitness. To casually suggest pilot suicide in the absence of verified evidence is a gross violation of ethical reporting and a disservice to the dignity of the profession, it said.
"As aviation professionals, we trust and respect the rigorous investigative protocols established by competent authorities. These inquiries are designed to uncover facts methodically and without bias. Until the official investigation is concluded and the final report is published, any speculation, especially of such a grave nature, is unacceptable and must be condemned," the statement said.
"We call upon media organisations and public commentators to act with restraint, empathy, and respect for due process. The crew of Al 171 acted in line with their training and responsibilities under challenging conditions. They deserve support, not vilification based on conjecture. The ICPA remains committed to defending the integrity and well-being of our members and calls on all to uphold the principles of fairness and factual reporting," the pilots' association stressed.
The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members; all but 1 passenger were killed. The crash also killed 19 people and injured 67 more on the ground.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
