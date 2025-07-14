Home / India News / MP CM discusses 3.0 GW solar project with Grew Energy CEO in Dubai

MP CM discusses 3.0 GW solar project with Grew Energy CEO in Dubai

The discussions centred on the 3.0 gigawatt solar cell project in the state's Narmadapuram district, which is expected to create over 700 jobs

The meeting, part of Yadav's ongoing tour from July 13 to 19, aimed to attract significant foreign investment.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, held a crucial meeting with CEO and Director of Grew Energy Private Limited, Vinay Thadani, and his delegation on Monday regarding proposed investments in the state as part of his official visit to Dubai.

The discussions, as detailed in a post by the MP Chief Minister's Office on X, centred on the 3.0 gigawatt solar cell project in the state's Narmadapuram district, which is expected to create over 700 jobs and position Madhya Pradesh as a leader in the sustainable energy sector.

The meeting, part of Yadav's ongoing tour from July 13 to 19, aimed to attract significant foreign investment, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy and industrial growth.

"Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, during his Dubai visit, held a meeting with Mr. Vinay Thadani, CEO and Director of Grew Energy Private Limited, and the delegation regarding proposed investments in Madhya Pradesh," the MP Chief Minister's Office stated in a post on X.

"The meeting focused on the special industrial assistance provided by the state government for the 3.0 gigawatt solar cell project to be established in Narmadapuram district. It is noteworthy that this project will create over 700 employment opportunities and will prove to be a significant initiative in establishing Madhya Pradesh as a leading state in the sustainable energy sector," it added.

As per Thadani, his company had already committed ₹3,000 crore to Madhya Pradesh, with commercial operations slated to begin in March 2026 and further expressed optimism about further expansion that is expected to go up to ₹10,000 crores.

"The meeting with the CM was very energetic. We have already invested in Madhya Pradesh, worth approximately ₹3,000 crore, and are currently discussing the commercial date, scheduled for March. Our group chairmen also met with the CM and we discussed our further expansion plans, which will go up to ₹10,000 crores in the upcoming years, in which investment in the renewable sector, investment in textiles plus flexible packaging, and investment in all sectors where our users are already present," Thadani stated.

He praised Madhya Pradesh's administrative support and central location, saying, "Madhya Pradesh has been very cooperative in all forms, whether it is administrative or vision-wise... and secondly, geographically, it is located in the centre of the country, which helps all industry."

Yadav's official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. The aim of his visit is to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025".

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

