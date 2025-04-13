Committed to welfare of Dalits, upper castes alike: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of every section of society, including Dalits, backward classes, and upper castes.

Speaking at ‘Bhim Samvad,’ an event organised by Janata Dal (United) on the eve of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Kumar urged people from all communities to foster unity and maintain an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Paying tribute to Dr Ambedkar, the JD(U) chief reminisced about visiting Babasaheb’s residence during his time as a Union minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet.

"Our government is committed for the welfare of all sections of society including, Dalits, mahadalits, backward and extremely backward classes, Muslim community and upper castes. Babasaheb will remain an inspiration for us,” Kumar stated while addressing the gathering.

Several prominent JD(U) leaders, including Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, the party's national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, and ministers from the state cabinet were present at the programme held at the Bapu Sabhagar auditorium in Patna.

In a nearby event at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, the BJP, JD(U)’s ally, flagged off a 'Jai Bhim Padyatra.’ The march was joined by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with other senior party leaders.

Mandaviya shared a message on the social media platform X, stating, "On the eve of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, more than six thousand young colleagues of MY Bharat organised 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' in Patna, on Sunday. Babasaheb was the architect of the Constitution, he laid the foundation of India's strong democracy."

"Based on his thoughts, vision and principles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has set a target to make the nation developed by 2047 and the participation of youth is most important in this. Through this padyatra, thousands of youth got connected to the thoughts of Baba Saheb," he added.