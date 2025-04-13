Murshidabad Waqf protests: 150 held over violence, central forces deployed

The protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district have spiralled into widespread violence, resulting in three deaths and the arrest of at least 150 people, news agency ANI reported.

According to the police, violence erupted in multiple areas including Dhuliyan, Samserganj, Suti and Jangipur, with incidents of arson and vandalism reported. “The situation has now stabilised,” a senior police officer told ANI, adding that public property was damaged during the demonstrations.

In response, the West Bengal police have increased deployment in the affected regions to maintain law and order.

Central forces deployed

On Saturday, a special bench of the Calcutta High Court directed the immediate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Murshidabad and other sensitive areas. “We cannot turn a blind eye to the various reports that have surfaced which prima facie show vandalism in few districts of the State of West Bengal,” said the bench led by Justice Soumen Sen.

The court further observed, “The situation is grave and volatile... Constitutional Courts cannot be mute spectators when the safety and security of the people are in danger.” It emphasised the state’s responsibility in safeguarding lives and property and mandated both the state and central governments to file detailed reports. The matter will be heard again on April 17.

Following the court’s directive, five companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) were deployed. “We are here to help the police, not for independent action. We hope that peace will be restored here soon,” said IG South Bengal Frontier, Karni Singh Shekhawat.

BJP, TMC spar over violence

The violence has triggered a sharp political exchange between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that over 400 Hindus had been “forced to flee” their homes in Dhuliyan due to “religiously driven bigots." He shared visuals of displaced individuals taking shelter in Malda, stating, “Bengal is burning. The social fabric is torn. Enough is enough.” Adhikari blamed the TMC’s “appeasement politics” for emboldening “radical elements."

He further appealed to the central forces, state police and local administration to ensure the safe return of the displaced, stating that “Hindus are being hunted… Shame on the state government for allowing this breakdown of law and order.”

Meanwhile, TMC leaders have accused the BJP of politicising the issue. TMC leader and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee said the situation was under control and questioned the motivation behind Adhikari’s petition, calling it “politically motivated."

Protests spread beyond Murshidabad

Beyond Murshidabad, protests have also erupted in North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Kolkata. Students of Aliah University and Muslim organisations in Siliguri have also staged demonstrations against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The legislation, which was passed in Parliament earlier this month and received presidential assent on 5 April, has drawn criticism from Muslim groups, who allege it undermines community rights. (With inputs from agencies)