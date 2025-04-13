Home / India News / CM Himanta discusses Rs 50K cr investment plans for Assam with Jeet Adani

CM Himanta discusses Rs 50K cr investment plans for Assam with Jeet Adani

Sarma said the state government was expecting that the proposals given by the Adani Group for investment in various sectors would become a reality soon

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Adani Group director Jeet Adani on Sunday and discussed the investments of Rs 50,000 crore proposed by the conglomerate during the state's business summit in February.

Sarma said the state government was expecting that the proposals given by the Adani Group for investment in various sectors would become a reality soon.

"During #AdvantageAssam2, the Adani Group made a Rs 50,000 cr investment commitment. Today along with my senior officers we had an in depth meeting with Mr Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, and his team to operationalise this commitment," he said in a post on X.

"We expect the MoUs which we signed related to significant investments in developing an aero-city, hotels, cement plant and key infrastructure projects, will take off soon," he added.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had announced that the conglomerate will invest Rs 50,000 crore across various sectors in the state, addressing the inaugural function of the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit in February.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: 9 held after stone-pelting during Hanuman Jayanti procession in MP's Guna

Karnataka govt to not take hasty decision on caste census, says Shivakumar

Parliamentary panel recommends independent survey, revamp of MGNREGS

Andhra kicks off Rs 65K cr Amaravati project, invites PM Modi for launch

Murshidabad Waqf protests: 150 held over violence, central forces deployed

Topics :Adani GroupAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaInvestment

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story