Nitish Kumar vows to double Bihar income, create 1 crore jobs in 5 years

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday asserted that his government has set a target of doubling the state's per capita income in the next five years, besides generating "one crore jobs and employment opportunities".

The longest-serving CM of the state made the statement inside the Assembly, while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the governor's reply.

"We have done a lot, but we wish to do more. We have set a target of doubling the per capita income of Bihar in the next five years. To achieve this target, we intend to boost industrial growth. Schemes like Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana would also do their bit in giving rise to entrepreneurship", said the 75-year-old leader.

The scheme was rolled out ahead of the Assembly polls held in November, under which Rs 10,000 was given to more than one crore women. Kumar also reiterated the promise of "one crore jobs and employment opportunities (Rozgar) till 2030," which was made by the BJP-led coalition ahead of the elections. The JD(U) supremo's nearly 30-minute-long speech was peppered with frequent spats with legislators of the opposition, especially RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav. "Nothing was done by your parents while they were in power", Kumar alleged, pointing towards Yadav, the leader of the opposition, whose father and mother, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, have both been chief ministers.

At one point, when Yadav tried to interject, he was scolded by Kumar with the remark, "You just sit down. You are just a kid who has played in my lap. Your father and I belong to the same generation". When some of the legislators of the RJD, which is now left with just 25 MLAs in the 243-strong House, rose in their chairs, Kumar, who has had a couple of short-lived alliances with the opposition party, said, "You please take your seat. I know well that you all made money while sharing power with me, a reason why I chose to part ways. You also tried to wean away my MLAs".