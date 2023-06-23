Assam flood situation grim, death toll at 2, over 488,000 affected

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Friday with the death toll rising to two and over 4.88 lakh people reeling under the deluge across 16 districts, according to an official bulletin.

Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger level at different places as the state has been witnessing heavy rain for the last few days.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said one person was killed in flood water in Ghograpar in Nalbari district in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to two so far.

Altogether, 4,88,525 in 16 districts and three sub-divisions (independent) are currently reeling under the deluge, it said.

The number of people affected by the flood was 4.95 lakh in 16 districts and four sub-divisions (independent) on Thursday.

Bajali sub-division remained the worst hit with 2,67,253 people affected, followed by Nalbari with 80,061 and Barpeta with 73,233.

Altogether 35,142 people are now staying in 140 relief camps, while another 75 relief distribution centres are also functional.

The administration took the help of the State Disaster Response Force, local people, trained volunteers and civil defence personnel in rescue operations in different districts.

Altogether, 10,782.80 hectare of cropland has also been inundated so far, the ASDMA bulletin said.

An embankment was breached in Biswanath, while damage to other such structures was also reported from the same sub-division as well as from Darrang and Kokrajhar districts.

Damage to roads and bridges was reported from several districts, including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli and Nalbari.

Reports of erosion have been recorded in Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Dibrugarh, Sivsagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Udalguri and Tamulpur.

The ASDMA report said that landslides have also been reported from Karimganj.

A Central Water Commission report on Friday evening said the Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger level in Nematighat (Jorhat).

The water level of the Puthimari and Pagladiya rivers have breached the red mark in Kamrup and Nalbari respectively, it added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued a 'yellow' alert for Friday, asking people to be on watch and remain updated for heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in some parts of the state.