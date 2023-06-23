Home / India News / Monsoon arrives in Chhattisgarh; heavy rainfall forecast at isolated places

Monsoon arrives in Chhattisgarh; heavy rainfall forecast at isolated places

The southwest monsoon arrived in Chhattisgarh on Friday, and the meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 48 hours.

Press Trust of India Raipur

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
The southwest monsoon entered southern part of Chhattisgarh on Friday, after a delay of about 10 days, meteorologist H P Chanda of Meteorological Centre Raipur told PTI.

Monsoon usually arrives in the state by June 13, he said, adding that conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon over the entire state in the next two to three days.

The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm in isolated places in Sukma, Bastar, Bijapur and Dantewada districts (in south Chhattisgarh) in the next 48 hours.

The department has issued a red alert for Sukma district, while heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in Bilaspur, Raigarh, Korba, Gariaband, Dhamtari, Kondagaon, Kanker and Narayanpur districts in the next 48 hours, it said.

Topics :ChhattisgarhRainfallIMD

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

