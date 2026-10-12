No adjudication on new Form 6 while hearing Bihar SIR matter, says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said it had not adjudicated upon the new Form 6 while hearing the matter related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Form 6 is an application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral roll.

The observation came from a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that was hearing a petition concerning the SIR.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner argued that the Election Commission had said that Form 6 was approved by the apex court.

"There is no adjudication on the new Form 6," Justice Bagchi observed, adding that when the matter relating to the SIR in Bihar was heard before it, the issue of new Form 6 was not there.