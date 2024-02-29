No automatic vacation of stay orders by HCs in civil, criminal cases: SC

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday overruled its own three-bench judgment and said that a stay order once issued by a high court in both civil and criminal cases does not stand automatically vacated in six months.

The court overruled its Asian Resurfacing judgment of 2018 which mandated that the interim orders passed by High Courts staying trials in civil and criminal cases will automatically expire after six months from the date of the order, unless expressly extended by the High Courts.

"A direction that all interim orders passed by High Courts will automatically expire on the lapse of time cannot be issued in exercise of powers under Article 142 of the Constitution," the bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices Abhay S Oka, JB Pardiwala, Pankaj Mithal, and Manoj Misra ruled. Justice Oka read out the judgment.

The court noted that constitutional courts should refrain themselves from laying down time-bound schedules for cases being heard by any other court and such directions can only be issued in exceptional circumstances.

The court said the trial courts know the situation at the grassroots level and hence they know best which cases should be heard on priority.

“It is in the interest of justice to provide that a reasoned stay order, once granted in any civil or criminal proceedings, if not specified to be time-bound, would remain in operation till the decision of the main matter and until and unless an application is moved for its vacation and a speaking order is passed adhering to the principles of natural justice either extending, modifying, varying, or vacating the same," the court said.

In the 2018 judgment, the court had held that in all civil and criminal proceedings where a stay order is granted, it will come to an end after six months automatically.

The court then said that if there should be any extension of stay, it could only be granted by a reasoned order of the court and under exceptional circumstances, where injustice would be caused if the stay order is not continued till the completion of the trial. The court had observed, “If a stay is granted, the matter should be taken on a day-to-day basis and concluded within two to three months.”

The five-judge bench had rejected this reasoning and noted that the concept of stays being vacated automatically in six months may result in a ‘serious miscarriage of justice’.

“In a country like India where dockets of the courts are always overflowing, it is not always a litigant's fault for a prolonged litigation. It is a welcome judgment by the Supreme Court which is in line with the cardinal principle of law that no one should be condemned unheard,” said Ateev Mathur, Partner-Head Dispute Resolution, SNG & Partners, Advocates & Solicitors.