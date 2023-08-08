No confidence motion: Gaurav Gogoi invokes Vajpayee's 'raj dharma' remark

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who introduced the no confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, invoked Atal Bihari Vajpayee's "raj dharma" remark while arguing for the motion.

While saying that PM Modi should remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 'raj dharma' remark during the 2002 Gujarat riots, Gogoi asked why the chief minister of Manipur has not been removed yet.

He added that in the past, the CMs of Gujarat were changed twice, Uttarakhad's CMs were changed four times, and Tripura's CM was changed. "What blessing is being given to Manipur's CM?"

Gogoi also said the opposition bloc INDIA was forced to bring the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vow of silence" on Manipur. He alleged that a government which talks about "one India has created two Manipurs -- one living in hills and the other in the valley".

Gogoi also posed three questions. First, Why did he not visit Manipur to date? Second, Why did it take almost 80 days to speak on Manipur finally and when he did speak, it was just for 30 seconds? Third, Why has the CM not sacked the Manipur CM so far?

As the lower house took up the motion moved by Gogoi, there were heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi wondered why Rahul Gandhi's name as lead speaker was withdrawn last minute.

Gogoi's response that should the remarks made by the prime minister in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber be revealed in the House evoked a sharp retort from Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the member cannot make unsubstantiated claims about the PM.

Gogoi submitted his motion - "This House expresses want of confidence in the council of ministers" - before the House and then made his statement.

He also said that INDIA was forced to bring the no-confidence motion as this was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur.

"If Manipur is burning, the whole of India is burning, if Manipur is divided, the country is divided. It was our demand that as the leader of the country, Prime Minister Modi should come to the House and speak about Manipur. However, he kept a 'maun vrat (vow of silence) that he will neither speak in the Lok Sabha nor the Rajya Sabha," Gogoi said.

"Through the no-confidence motion, we want to break his vow of silence," he added.

Gogoi said he would like to ask the prime minister why he had not gone to Manipur when Rahul Gandhi had gone, as had Home Minister Shah and the minister of state for home (Nityanand Rai).

"Why did he (PM Modi) take about 80 days to speak in Manipur and just spoke for 30 seconds? After that, there has been no peace appeal on Manipur from him. Ministers are saying they will speak, but as PM the power of his words cannot be matched by ministers," Gogoi said.

No confidence motion: 'Double engine government failed in Manipur'

Gogoi also said, "PM will have to accept that his double-engine govt, his govt in Manipur has failed. That is why 150 people died in Manipur, around 5000 houses were torched, around 60,000 people are in relief camps and around 6500 FIRs have been registered. The CM of the state, which should have created an atmosphere of talks, of peace and harmony, has taken instigating steps in the past 2-3 days that have created tension in society."

Not a no confidence motion but a motion of confidence within the Opposition

Following Gogoi's speech, BJP member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey said, "My PM says that this is not a no-confidence motion, this is a motion of confidence within the opposition to see who is supporting whom."

(With agency inputs)