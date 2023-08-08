Home / India News / Assam Rifles personnel withdrawn from checkpoint in Manipur's Bishnupur

Assam Rifles personnel withdrawn from checkpoint in Manipur's Bishnupur

Assam Rifles has been contacted, and a response from the paramilitary force is awaited

Press Trust of India Imphal
Representational image of Assam Rifles

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Assam Rifles personnel, based at Moirang Lamkhai checkpoint in Manipur's Bishnupur, where fresh violence erupted last week, have been withdrawn and substituted by the CRPF and the state police, a notification said.

The withdrawal of Assam Rifles comes at a time when several groups of women in valley districts launched a demonstration on Monday, demanding the removal of the paramilitary force from the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

The notification, issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun on Monday, said "the checkpoint at Moirang Lamkhai on the Bishnupur to Kangvai Road shall be manned by the civil police and 128 Bn CRPF in place of 9 AR with immediate effect and until further orders".

Assam Rifles has been contacted, and a response from the paramilitary force is awaited.

Women groups blocked a road at Hodam Leirak and Kwakeithel in Imphal West district and Angom Leikai and Khurai areas in Imphal East on Monday.

Meanwhile, the administrations of Imphal East and West districts increased the curfew relaxation by two hours on Tuesday.

The curfew has been relaxed in Imphal East and Imphal West from 5 am to 2 pm, officials said.

For Thoubal district, it will be relaxed from 5 am to 4 pm and for Kakching, it would be from 5 am to 5 pm.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read

Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram: Officials

17 injured in clashes in Bishnupur; day after curfew reimposed in Imphal

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district: NCS

Manipur police stops Rahul Gandhi's convoy at Bishnupur, 20 kms from Imphal

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

United Airlines to boost frequency of Delhi-New York flight to twice a day

Haryana govt transfers deputy superintendent level police officer from Nuh

Strike by drivers in Mumbai enters Day 7, 551 buses remain off roads

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 8): Rainfall in these regions, details here

Indian statistical system among best, firms should share data: K'taka HC

Topics :Manipurviolence

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti okays share issuance on preferential basis to SMC for stake in SMG

Hero MotoCorp receives over 25,000 bookings for India-made Harley-Davidson

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

28% GST on online gaming may not impact taxation on e-sports, video games

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Next Story