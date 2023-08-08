Home / India News / ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Heavy security was deployed at the Gyanvapi mosque complex as the survey is still in its ongoing phase by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)

Security personnel guard outside the Gyanvapi mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi (Photo: PTI)

As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continues its scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex on the fifth day, an advocate representing the Hindu side, on Tuesday said that the survey will start at 8 am today, adding that the survey of the dome has not been completed.

While speaking to ANI, Advocate Sudhir Tripathi said, "The survey will start at 8 am today. It seems the survey of the dome has not been completed. 'Tahkhana' is also being surveyed. Without removing the rubble, photography and videography are not possible."

Heavy security was deployed at the Gyanvapi mosque complex as the survey is still in its ongoing phase by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

On the ongoing survey by ASI at Gyanvapi complex, Hindu side Petitioner Rekha Pathak said, "The 'Tahkhana' might be opened today.We are very excited about the survey. It has become our routine to get up in the morning and head for duty.That's how we feel.Our work is to supervise.We have had talks and the survey starts at 8 am and will go on till 5 pm."

The scientific survey of the complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding Wuzu Khana, began last Friday, following the Allahabad High Court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the survey, to determine if the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by the Muslim side, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the Varanasi court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, except the 'Wazukhana' area where a "Shivling" was claimed to have been found last year.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 9:41 AM IST

