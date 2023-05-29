'No corruption harge against Modi govt in last 9 yrs', says Minister

Criticising the Congress over corruption during the tenure of the UPA government, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said not a single corruption charge has been levelled against the Narendra Modi-led government in the last nine years.

Addressing mediapersons here on the completion of nine years of the Modi-led government, Reddy accused the Congress-led UPA government of indulging in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore during its 10-year-rule.

He said the UPA government was deep in corruption in the auction of 2G spectrum, coal block allocation, and procurement of choppers, etc.

"The people were fed up with the Congress government and voted BJP into power. Since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP has given a stable government with inclusive development," Reddy said.

Highlighting the various welfare measures taken by the Central government during the last nine years, he said, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire nation was behind the Prime Minister, who personally ensured production of indigenous vaccines.

Over 200 crore vaccine doses were administered to people and given protection from the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP leader said.

In the last nine years, Reddy said, over 3.5 crore houses and 11.72 toilets have been constructed in the households of poor families while LPG connections provided to 9.6 crore poor families under Ujjwala Yojana.

To provide handholding support to farmers, the Central government is providing Rs 6,000 in three tranches to the farmers every year under PM Kisan Yojana, while seven IIMs, seven IITs and 15 AIIMS were established by the Modi government in different parts of the country, he added.

Moreover, the Tourism Minister said that the situation in Kashmir has also improved a lot.

"Those who were pelting stones on security personnel now invite G20 delegations with roses," he said.

--IANS

bbm/pgh