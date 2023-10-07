No country can progress without robust internal security: Shah at AIPSC

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that no country in the world can progress without focussing on strengthening internal security and securing its internal borders.

Addressing the 49th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) in Dehradun, Home Minister Amit Shah said," First condition of progress in the country is the strengthening of law and order situation in the country, robust internal security and securing our borders.No country can progress without robust internal security and securing its borders."

Amit Shah further stated that the Centre has managed to control the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast region and the Naxalite areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years.

"In the last nine years when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, our government has successfully managed to control the situation in the three hotspots, Jammu Kashmir, Naxal areas and Northeast regions. After the abrogation of Article 370, the public is taking a sigh of relief after looking at the current situation. Rapid development strides are being made in Naxal areas," the Home Minister said.

"We have been successful in connecting Northeast regions to other parts of the country peacefully. From 2019-23 focus has been on the law and order situation right from the Home Ministry to the local police station," he added.

Emphasizing the vision of PM Modi that India should be number one in the world in every sector by the year 2047, he said, "The 49th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) has a lot of importance because this is Amrit Kaal's first Police Science Congress. In these 75 years, we have established stronger roots of Democracy. PM Modi has set a target that when we celebrate 100 years of Independence the country should be number one in the world in every sector."

On the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that police forces need to be equipped with modern technologies.

"The forest spread in Uttarakhand is more than 71 per cent, hence I would suggest that the forest personnel engaged in the protection of forests need to be trained in using modern weapons as well as to secure border areas, the police needs to be equipped with modern technologies since our state is also exposed to international borders," CM Dhami said.

The 49th All India Police Science Congress was held at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun. The Congress will focus on policing in the 5G era, narcotics, internal security, social media challenges, and community policing. It is being organised under the aegis of the Police Research and Development Bureau.