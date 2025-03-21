No country-specific or reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US yet, says GoI

The Indian government on Friday clarified that the United States has not imposed any country-specific or reciprocal tariffs on India.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada stated, “As of date, there has been no imposition of country-specific, including reciprocal tariffs by the US on India. There has been the imposition of additional duties on steel and aluminium imports by the US from all countries without any exemption.”

Since assuming office in January earlier this year, US President Donald Trump has made reciprocal tariffs a cornerstone of his global economic policies, claiming his country is at a severe disadvantage because of an uneven tariff structure that benefits other countries more than the US. He has also singled out India as one of the biggest abusers of the tariff system, and has threatened that reciprocal tariffs would kick in on April 2 later this year.

However, Prasada informed the Upper House that the US issued a Memorandum on Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs on February 13, 2025. Under this, India's secretary of commerce and the US trade representative have been directed to assess the impact of non-reciprocal trade arrangements and propose necessary remedies.

“Based on this assessment, the US may take action against trading partners under relevant US legislations,” he added.

Trump reiterates India's ‘high tariffs’

Trump has repeatedly criticised India's trade policies, calling it “one of the highest tariffing nations in the world". On Thursday, he acknowledged his “very good relationship with India” but added a caveat: “I believe they’re going to probably be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us.”

The Indian government, however, is closely monitoring the impact of the US duties on steel and aluminum, which have been increased without exemptions.

“The impact of these duties, which are an enhancement over existing additional duties, is being closely evaluated,” Prasada said.

India and US continue trade talks

Despite trade tensions, both countries are committed to strengthening economic ties. “Both nations released a joint statement on February 13, 2025, reaffirming their commitment to deepening economic ties,” Prasada added.

Under the ambitious “Mission 500”, India and the US aim to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 by expanding partnerships across multiple sectors.

Additionally, Prasada mentioned that India and the US are working on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) to “increase market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, enhance supply chain integration, and resolve key trade issues bilaterally.” The BTA is likely to be finalised in about eight months from now.

Earlier this month, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal travelled to the US to meet with his counterparts in the US administration to discuss trade relations. An earlier Business Standard report said he was likely to visit Washington D.C. again later this month with a revised list of tariff reductions that India is willing to offer

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, too, earlier this month proposed a "grand" trade deal, sasaid the Trump administration was keen on a broadbased free-trade agreement (FTA) under which India would bring down tariffs across the board rather than negotiating a product-wise trade deal, which may take years to complete.