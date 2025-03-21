Bank union calls nationwide strike on March 24-25: Check details here

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a nationwide two-day bank strike on March 24 and 25, 2025, after negotiations with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) failed to yield results. The strike is expected to cause significant disruptions across public sector banks in India.

The UFBU, an umbrella body comprising nine major bank unions, announced the strike following a breakdown in talks during a conciliation meeting held at the Chief Labour Commissioner’s (CLC) office on March 18. The meeting was attended by representatives of the IBA, Department of Financial Services (DFS), and UFBU.

What is the bank union protesting?

The UFBU represents nine major bank unions, including All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), and the National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE).

The UFBU has listed five major demands for public sector banks (PSBs):

Introduction of a five-day workweek. Adequate recruitment across all levels, including workmen, officers, and directors. Stronger laws to prevent attacks on bank employees. Implementation of the National Pension System (NPS) active-choice fund in every bank. Better work-life balance for banking employees.

In addition to this, the unions have also called for a withdrawal of recent performance review and PLI directives from the DFS. Union representatives argue that these measures threaten job security and workplace stability.

They have also criticised the government for ‘micromanaging’ PSBs, claiming that it undermines the autonomy of bank boards.

The unions are further demanding resolution of residual wage settlement issues, an amendment to the Gratuity Act to raise the ceiling to ₹25 lakh, and income tax exemptions on gratuity payouts.

Bank closure

With the strike expected to take place on Monday and Tuesday (March 24-25), customers are advised to plan their banking needs in advance.

Since March 22 (Saturday) and March 23 (Sunday) are also scheduled holidays, banking services may remain unavailable for four consecutive days (March 22-25) in most parts of the country.

Customers are advised to check with their respective bank branches accordingly. The next round of discussions is scheduled for March 21. Further updates on the matter are awaited.