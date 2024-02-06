Home / India News / No decision to introduce plastic notes: MoS finance to Rajya Sabha

No decision to introduce plastic notes: MoS finance to Rajya Sabha

As per the RBI Annual Report 2022-23, he said, 'The total expenditure incurred on security printing stood at Rs 4,682.80 crore for 2022-23. No cost has been incurred on printing of plastic notes'

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday said the government has taken no decision to introduce plastic notes.

Efforts to enhance the durability and counterfeit resistance of the Indian banknotes is an ongoing process, he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per the RBI Annual Report 2022-23, he said, "The total expenditure incurred on security printing stood at Rs 4,682.80 crore for 2022-23. No cost has been incurred on printing of plastic notes".

"Government has taken no decision to introduce plastic notes in terms of section 25 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Efforts to enhance the durability and counterfeit resistance of the Indian banknotes is an ongoing process," the minister said.

In reply to another question, Chaudhary said trading illegal commodities using any kind of assets, including crypto assets, is a crime and is dealt with as per existing penal provisions.

The Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/ Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) provisions under the PMLA further penalise money laundering, including through crypto assets, he said.

"Accordingly, the government vide notification dated March 7, 2023, explicitly brought the VDAs under the purview of the Prevention and Money-laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). Directorate of Enforcement handles cases related to suspicious VDA transactions under the provisions of the PMLA, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), and Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA)," he said.

Observing that the government is aware that crypto asset transactions are taking place in the country, he said, these transactions, therefore, have been brought into a comprehensive taxation regime through the Finance Act 2022.

"Companies with exposure to crypto assets are required to disclose their holding of crypto assets in their financial statements as per the amendment brought in Schedule III to the Companies Act 2013, vide notification dated March 24, 2021, effective from April 1, 2021," he said.

Also Read

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Instagram testing personalised options for responding to Notes: Details

Rs 2,000 notes: List of 19 RBI regional banks to exchange currency

RBI MPC meet: How many Rs 2,000 bank notes are still in circulation?

Borrowing cost of states falls to 18-month low at 7.48% at latest auction

70% Indians have positive outlook about their life at home: Survey

Uttarakhand's UCC Bill: Live-in couples must register or face jail term

Gujarat govt paid Rs 8,200 cr in excess to Adani Power, says Congress

266 fishermen in foreign jails, govt trying to secure release: Rupala

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bank notesLok SabhaRBIRajya Sabha

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story