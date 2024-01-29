No injustice to any community, says Dy CM Fadnavis on Maratha reservation

Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday clarified that there will be no injustice done to any community.

This came after Union Minister Narayan Rane said that he does not agree with the decision taken by the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on reservations stating that it may create dissatisfaction among other backward communities in the State.

"With yesterday's ordinance, the rights of the Maratha community have become easily available to them. It was legal for the registered Maratha community to obtain the certificate. While doing so, 100% security is also provided to the OBC community. The personal role of some leaders may be different on this. What has been done will be brought to their attention, " said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The government has taken a decision that is benefiting the Maratha community, but there will be no injustice to any community. There is nothing for anyone to worry about in this. Our government will not allow any injustice to the OBC community. Recently, the reservation given to the Maratha community was upheld in the High Court. However, due to some reasons, the Supreme Court rejected that reservation. We have also launched a survey to determine these reasons," added Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) said that he will hold a press conference on this issue later today.

Rane on Sunday in a post on social media platform X said, "I do not agree with the decision taken by the state government and the hope given regarding the reservation of the Maratha community. This may lead to discontent in the state as the Maratha community with historical traditions will be disappointed and this will lead to encroachment on other backward communities. Tomorrow is Monday. On January 29, I will hold a press conference and talk about it."

"On Monday, January 29, at 4 PM, I will be addressing a press conference at the Credit Hall (Ground Floor), Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai," Rane said.

On January 27 activist Manoj Jarange Patil who had gone on a fast broke the fast by accepted a glass of juice from Shinde, who promised to accept all the demands. Shinde and Patil together offered garlands to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Navi Mumbai.

Shinde had held meetings with officials over the activist's demands and sent a delegation with a draft ordinance on Friday night after which Patil said he was calling off his protest.

Congratulating the Maratha community for the "peaceful protest," Shinde said that Patil and his supporters showcased a lot of patience. "Everyone was looking forward to this protest and you all have shown a lot of patience and made this protest successful," Shinde said. "I congratulate you all for the same," the Chief Minister said on Saturday.

Shinde also emphasised his commitment to the Maratha reservation. "I am the son of a farmer and I know how it feels. I had taken a pledge to give reservations to Marathas and I kept my word. This is an historic moment."

The Chief Minister highlighted how his government is working for the welfare of all. "We have never taken any decision for votes but for people's benefits."

Shinde emphasised that Patil's demand was not to take away the reservation for the OBC. "OBC and Marathas live together in villages. Manoj Jarange Patil is of the view that reservations for any community must not be taken," he said.

Patil in his address to the gathering said, "This struggle was for reservation for Marathas. We came here to give 54 lakh Kunbi certificates. We have been struggling for the past four months. My generation struggled to get this reservation. More than 300 people killed themselves during the struggle."

On May 5, 2021, the Supreme Court struck down reservations for the Maratha community in colleges, higher educational institutions, and jobs, after noting that there was no valid ground to breach 50 per cent reservation while granting Maratha reservation.