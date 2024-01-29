LIVE: PM Modi attends 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha at Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students today on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi on Sunday wrote, 'Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 11 am for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. The programme is a part of the larger movement, known as 'Exam Warriors', led by PM Modi, in order to create a stress-free atmosphere. Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, on Sunday, held a press conference regarding Prime Minister Modi's interactive programme, wherein, students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and overseas interact and discuss ways to overcome the stress that emerges out of examinations. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Bihar today via Kishanganj, which is not only the party's stronghold but is also a district consisting of a heavy Muslim population. Gandhi's Yatra in Bihar comes just a day after the grand old party was left high and dry after former ally Nitish Kumar exited the alliance and formed a government with the NDA. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the state following the Assembly elections of 2020. According to Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan, Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a public meeting in Kishanganj, followed by a big rally in Purnea on January 30, and another one in Katihar on January 31.
United States President Joe Biden on Sunday said that the nation will respond after three army soldiers were killed and dozens were injured in an overnight drone attack in Jordan near the Syrian border. President Biden blamed Iran-backed militias for the first US fatalities after months of strikes by such groups. The attacks against US forces have remained constant ever since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7, 2023.
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi explains the purpose of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
"Many people asked me what is the purpose of this yatra. So we told them that the ideology of RSS-BJP has spread hatred. One religion is fighting with another religion... That's why we opened a shop of love in the market of hatred... This yatra had a significant impact on the politics of the country. We have given a new vision, ideology and that is Mohabbat...", says Rahul Gandhi during his address in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
11:51 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Here's what PM Modi believes is a job of teacher
A teacher's job is not to change job but it is to bring change in the lives of their students: PM Modi
11:45 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Parents shouldn't treat their child's report card as their visiting card, says PM
Some parents treat their child's report card as their own visiting card, which is not good, says PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha
11:42 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM suggests students to become capable in bearing pressure
"We cannot do- switch off, pressure is gone. One must become capable of bearing any kind of pressure. They should believe that pressure keeps on building, one has to prepare oneself (to tackle it)"
11:39 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Competition, challenges acts as inspiration in life, says PM Modi
'Competition and challenges act as inspirations in life, but competition must be healthy', says PM
11:37 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Students should only focus on competing with themselves
You should not compete with other students, instead you should compete with yourself, says PM Modi
11:34 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi requests parents not to compare students
PM Modi urges parents to not compare students with either their peers or their siblings
11:27 AM
Lalu Yadav appears before ED, daughter Misa Bharti slams central agency, govt
"This is not a new thing. This greeting card is being sent to those who are not coming with them. Whenever any agency calls our family, we go there and cooperate with them and answer their questions."
11:25 AM
7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi interacts with students
"Students have become more innovative than ever; This programme is like an exam for me too"
11:23 AM
Here's what BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad had to say on Nitish-NDA alliance in Bihar
"... There was lack of trust in the INDIA alliance... When they should be talking to each other, they are busy in their Yatra. Wherever they enter, a party leaves the alliance... Congress has lost its old charm, but its pride remains the same... In Bihar, the way law and order had gone for a toss, Nitish Kumar was unhappy with it. And in the INDIA alliance, the brainchild of Nitish Kumar, he was unhappy with the way he was treated..."
11:07 AM
Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at ED office, party workers stage protest
10:58 AM
K'taka cops detain BJP workers protesting over Mandya flag issue in Bengaluru
Mandya district administration yesterday brought down the Hanuman flag hoisted by the Gram Panchayat Board of Mandya district.
10:42 AM
PM Modi to shortly address 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha
10:24 AM
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren likely to be questioned today in money laundering case
Enforcement Directorate (ED) team is likely to question Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.
10:14 AM
Here's what Bihar's Dy CM Samrat Choudhary had to say on Lalu's visit to ED office
"...The people of the country know that these (Lalu Yadav) are corrupt people. Corruption is a jewel for them... I want to urge Tejashwi Yadav to tell the youth of Bihar the system of how to become millionaires within one and a half years."
10:05 AM
Delhi: 450 vehicles kept at police yard gutted in fire in Wazirabad
Around 450 vehicles kept at the Wazirabad Delhi Police Malkhana (yard) were gutted in a fire that broke out in the national capital. According to the officials of the Delhi Fire Service, the fire broke out around 4 am on Monday. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said. The blaze was brought under control at 6 am. According to the official, there has been no reports of injury.
9:58 AM
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear in ED office today in connection with land for job scam case
RJD chief Lalu Yadav to appear in ED office in connection with the Land for job scam case.
9:52 AM
Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana slams Nitish Kumar for exiting alliance again
Saamana, the editorial mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for exiting the Mahagathbandhan and INDI alliance and returning to the BJP-led NDA. In its latest editorial on January 29, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece wrote that Nitish Kumar, who took oath as the Chief minister of Bihar with the support of the BJP, was the one who took the initiative in uniting all anti-Bharatiya Janata Party forces together and called the first meeting of the opposition's alliance in Patna.
9:27 AM
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Bihar today through Kishanganj
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Bihar today via Kishanganj, which is not only the party's stronghold but is also a district consisting of a heavy Muslim population. Gandhi's Yatra in Bihar comes just a day after the grand old party was left high and dry after former ally Nitish Kumar exited the alliance and formed a government with the NDA.
9:26 AM
PM Modi to interact with students today at 11 am on Pariksha Pe Charcha
