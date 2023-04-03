Home / India News / No proposal for one-time relaxation in JEE-Main eligibility criteria: Govt

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
The Union Education Ministry on Monday ruled out considering any proposal for a one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria for engineering entrance exam JEE-Main this year.

The ministry has been receiving representations from a few students who claimed to have faced difficulties in the JEE (Main) 2022 exams, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar informed Lok Sabha in a written response.

"After due verification, the affected candidates were allowed to appear in re-examinations held on June 29, 2022 (Shift-2) and June 30, 2022 (Shift-1) for Session-1 and on July 30, 2022 (Shift-1) for Session-2. Moreover, the candidates who have passed the Class 12/ equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in 2023 can appear in JEE (Main) - 2023 examination.

"For the school leaving batch of 2020, the JEE (Main) examination was conducted two times in 2020, four times in 2021 and two times in 2022 giving them sufficient opportunities to take the JEE(Main) examination," said Sarkar.

"Accordingly, there is no proposal under consideration for one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria of JEE (Main) 2023," the minister added.

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

