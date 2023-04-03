Home / India News / Karnataka Assembly polls: PM Modi likely to address nearly 20 rallies

Karnataka Assembly polls: PM Modi likely to address nearly 20 rallies

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai is heading the party's campaign committee. The election management committee is headed by union minister Shobha Karandlaje

Politics
Karnataka Assembly polls: PM Modi likely to address nearly 20 rallies

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): In the run-up to the keenly contested battle for Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party is keen to brighten its prospects on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the party's biggest face.

"We are hoping that PM Modi holds between 15-20 rallies in Karnataka ahead of May 10 polling," a senior BJP leader told ANI.

The BJP, which is ruling Karnataka and is hoping to return to power, will be pitching for growth under the "double-engine government".

PM Modi would likely visit the state this weekend, his first visit since the announcement of assembly election dates and eighth visit to the state this year. He will visit in Mysuru.

A Karnataka BJP MP said that the party has strong organisational base in the state.

"The biggest factor that stands out for us is the commitment of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre which has ensured that peace and development goes hand in hand in the state," the MP said.

In the run up to the state polls, BJP appointed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as its election incharge. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and TN BJP chief Annamalai are co-incharges.

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai is heading the party's campaign committee. The election management committee is headed by union minister Shobha Karandlaje.

The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on May 13.

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

Next Story