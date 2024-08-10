No provision for creamy layers in SC/ST reservation, says Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that there is no provision for creamy layer in SCs and STs reservation in the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar, and the NDA government is bound to follow that Constitution. The Union Minister's remarks came days after the Supreme Court ruled that states have the power to sub-classify Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The top court had also observed that states can evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer, even from the SCs and STs to exclude them from the benefit of affirmative action. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prior to this, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held a detailed discussion on the Supreme Court judgment regarding the sub-categorization of reservations for SCs and STs as outlined in the Constitution.

"Recently, the Supreme Court delivered a judgment regarding the reservation and a suggestion regarding SC and ST reservations. Today, the Cabinet had a detailed discussion on this matter. The NDA government is bound to follow the Constitution prepared by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. According to Ambedkar's Constitution, there is no provision for a creamy layer within SC and ST reservations," Vaishnaw said while addressing a conference.

Further discussing farmers' issues, Vaishnaw announced a major decision to improve their income through the Clean Plant Program. "Horticulture can provide a significant income source for farmers. One major problem has been viruses in plants, which reduced productivity. To address this, nine institutions will be transformed into clean plant centers, and 75 nurseries will be established for clean mother planting material replication," he said.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as a transformative scheme. "In the last 10 years, 4 crore houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, resulting in significant social transformation. A detailed discussion has taken place regarding the construction of 3 crore additional houses, it was one of PM Modi's early promises. The budget provision for this will be Rs 3,60,000 crore. Of these 3 crore houses, 2 crore will be built in rural areas and 1 crore in urban areas."

Additionally, the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved eight major railway projects that will cover aspirational and tribal districts.

While briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the new railway projects are expected to reduce around 767 crore kilograms of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to planting 30 crore trees.