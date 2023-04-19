Home / India News / No religious event allowed on roads: UP govt directs ahead of festivals

There should be adequate arrangements for the security of religious places and additional police forces should be deployed in sensitive areas, DGP Vishwakarma said

Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
In view of upcoming festivals like Eid and Akshay Tritiya, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued directions regarding holding programmes in the state and ordered that no religious event be held by obstructing roads and traffic.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police (DGP) R K Vishwakarma and other senior officials held a review meeting with all field officials posted in the state through video conferencing and issued necessary guidelines, an official release said.

There should be adequate arrangements for the security of religious places and additional police forces should be deployed in sensitive areas, DGP Vishwakarma said.

Prasad directed all the concerned officers posted in the field to ensure that religious programmes, worshipping, etc. take place at the designated places only. Under no circumstances should any religious event be held by obstructing roads and traffic, the release said.

"In the past, we have been able to do this through communication. This year also, we have to make the same effort," he said.

According to the release, no religious procession or any other procession should be taken out without due permission. Permission should be given only to those religious processions that are traditional, and unnecessary permission should not be given to new events, it said.

The principal secretary also told the officers to be vigilant about social media and ensure immediate response to any attempt aimed to spread fake news. A senior officer should do a refutation of rumour/fake news, he said.

"The safety of every citizen in the state is the primary responsibility of all of us. The month of Ramzan is going on. Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti are likely to be celebrated on the same day on April 22. In view of the present environment, the police will have to be extra careful," Prasad said.

"Deal sternly with those issuing mischievous statements. Strict action should be taken against the chaotic elements that try to cause harm to the peaceful atmosphere in the state," he said.

DGP Vishwakarma took the details of the preparations made for the upcoming festivals from all the zone/range/district level officers and instructed that police force should continuously patrol congested areas and senior officers should also participate in it.

Topics :Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentfestivals

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

