No respite from scorching heat in UP; Prayagraj sizzles at 44.2 deg C

According to the Meteorological Department, weather was dry and heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places across the state

Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
People of Uttar Pradesh got no respite from the scorching heat on Wednesday as the mercury crossed the 44 degrees Celsius-mark at various places.

According to the Meteorological Department, weather was dry and heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places across the state.

Hamirpur and Prayagraj were the hottest places in the state with the maximum temperature reaching 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Kushinagar recorded 44.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi (43.6 degrees Celsius), Agra (43.4 degrees Celsius) and Kanpur (43 degrees Celsius), it said.

The weather is likely to remain dry over eastern Uttar Pradesh while rain is expected at isolated places in the western part of the state, the Met office said.

Topics :HeatwaveUttar PradeshHotter summer

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

