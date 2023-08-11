Home / India News / No temple under ASI protection is under debilitated condition: Govt

No temple under ASI protection is under debilitated condition: Govt

"ASI takes up conservation work of monuments/sites including temples as per requirement and availability of resources, while following National Conservation Policy, 2014," Kishan Reddy said in RS

Press Trust of India New Delhi
G Kishan Reddy speaks in the Rajya Sabha | PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 8:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

There are 3,696 centrally-protected monuments including temples under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India, and none of these temples is under a debilitated condition, the government told Parliament on Thursday.

The government was asked whether it is a fact that there are huge number of centuries-old temples in the country which are in "debilitated condition" and needs rejuvenation, and if the Centre has prepared a comprehensive list of such structures in consultation with state governments.

"No such list has been prepared by the ASI," Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha in his response to the question.

Asked if it is a fact that "there are huge number of centuries-old temples in the country which are in debilitated condition and need rejuvenation," the government only responded about ASI-protected sites.

"There are 3,696 centrally-protected monuments including temples under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the country. There is no temple in debilitated condition under the jurisdiction of ASI and all are in good state of preservation," the minister said.

"The ASI takes up conservation work of monuments/sites including temples as per requirement and availability of resources, while following the National Conservation Policy, 2014," he added.

Necessary ASI staff is deployed for protection of historical monuments or sites including temples. If any encroachment is noticed, legal action is initiated against the violators as per the provisions prescribed under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the minister said in his response.

In response to a separate query, the Union culture minister said, there are 2,701 vacancies in the ASI, against the sanctioned strength of 8,778.

Asked about the number of posts which have been created in the last four years in the ASI, he said, "758 posts".

Also Read

Why was this woman with a face painting denied entry into Golden Temple?

Shirdi Saibaba Temple to close from today? Here's what the trust says

Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye

Rajya Sabha chair goes digital from this monsoon session of Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu visits Lingaraj Temple on second day in Odisha

HAL failure to anticipate EASA norms led to longer compliance checks: CAG

Noida school's website hacked by group identifying as 'Bangladeshi': Report

No delay in officers' recruitment cycle in Indian Army: Govt to Par panel

2G case: HC expresses strong displeasure over CBI's adjournment request

HC admits Mukhtar Ansari's appeal against life term awarded by lower court

Topics :Rajya SabhatempleSurvey

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story