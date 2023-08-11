Noida school's website hacked by group identifying as 'Bangladeshi': Report

The website of a prominent private school in Noida was purportedly hacked on Thursday by an unknown group identifying itself as "Muslim hackers from Bangladesh".

"When liberty is at risk, expect us," read a line from a message visible on the homepage of the website.

The matter came to light late in the night, with the police saying they were yet to receive any complaint in this regard.

"We are Bangladeshi Muslim hacker's never try to mess our cyberspace. We oppose oppression where we are, we represent freedom, we are simple evolimion of the technological system when liberty is at risk ...expect us... (sic)," read the message on the school's website.

The website showed the national flag of Bangladesh. The hackers signed off message with "Joy Bangla" and "Bangladesh" written after it followed by multiple code names.

The hack comes close on the heels of a cyber security firm's report that a hacktivist group known as "Mysterious Team Bangladesh" has carried out several distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks since June 2022.

The group, which is said to be primarily driven by religious and political motives, has attacked multiple sectors in India, according to the report by firm Group-IB.