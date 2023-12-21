Home / India News / No tolled highway with capital cost fully recovered, says Gadkari

No tolled highway with capital cost fully recovered, says Gadkari

The government on Thursday said there are no tolled national highways in the country that have completely recovered the capital cost

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said there is no provision for closing of user fee plaza after completion of concession period/recovery of capital cost as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

"There are no tolled national highways (Public/ Private funded) in the country of which capital cost has been completely recovered," he said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.

Nitin Gadkari

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

