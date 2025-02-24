Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / No work should be done on Sambhal mosque without ASI approval: DM

No work should be done on Sambhal mosque without ASI approval: DM

In its letter, management committee emphasised that the mosque had undergone cleaning and decoration ahead of Ramzan for centuries without any objections from the ASI

Jama Masjid, Sambhal
Mughal-era mosque burst into the limelight after violence erupted during a survey as protesters clashed with security personnel, leading to multiple casualties |(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sambhal (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A day after the Shahi Jama Masjid management sought the ASI's permission to redecorate the mosque ahead of Ramzan, the Sambhal administration on Monday said no work should be done without the agency's approval.

Shahi Jama Masjid management committee president Zafar Ali told reporters on Sunday that it had written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking permission to clean, paint and decorate the mosque ahead of Ramzan.

Asked about the management committee's letter to the ASI, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters that the matter was pending in court and the property belonged to the ASI.

"The ASI has to take a decision. We have said that until the ASI grants permission, no one has the right to tamper with it (mosque) in any way," he said.

"I don't think there is any need for painting this type of a disputed structure. Still, the ASI should take a decision. There is nothing from our side," he added.

In its letter, management committee emphasised that the mosque had undergone cleaning and decoration ahead of Ramzan for centuries without any objections from the ASI.

Also Read

UP Board Exams 2025 begin today: Important guidelines for students, parents

Mahakumbh: 13 FIRs filed against 140 social handles for misleading content

Premium

UP, Gujarat, Odisha continue fiscal consolidation despite populist schemes

620 mn devotees visited Maha Kumbh, one of century's rarest events: CM Yogi

600 million devotees have taken holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025: UP govt

However, as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and harmony, the committee decided to seek permission this time.

Ali had said that the management committee were seeking formal approval to continue the longstanding tradition.

He had also expressed hope that the ASI would grant permission.

The Mughal-era mosque burst into the limelight after violence erupted during a survey as protesters clashed with security personnel, leading to multiple casualties.

The survey of the mosque was ordered by a local court after a petition was filed that claimed a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Speed up decision on Engineer Rashid's bail plea: Delhi HC to NIA court

LIVE: Madhya Pradesh among leading states in India's EV revolution: PM Modi at investors summit

Kerala exploring ways to generate revenues without burdening people: CM

Time to invest in MP: PM Modi as he cites talent pool, booming industries

No VIP darshan at Kashi Vishwanath from Feb 25-27 due to Mahashivratri rush

Topics :Uttar PradeshSurveymosquesJama Masjid

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story