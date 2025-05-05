Noida-Greater Noida Expressway set for ₹8-crore upgradation: Here's why

To improve highway safety, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will undergo several new upgrades, including the installation of new signboards, solar-powered reflectors, and fresh lane markings. The decision was taken by the Noida Authority in response to the rising number of accidents on the expressway.

According to a report by The Times of India, the 24-km stretch — 20 km of which falls under the Noida Authority and 4 km under the Greater Noida Authority — will see many upgrades under a development project, estimated at ₹8 crore.

The news report mentioned the improvement work will begin from Sector 14A and extend across the complete expressway. In this regard, a tender has already been issued and interested contractors will have a chance to apply for the same till May 15, 2025.

Importance of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

ALSO READ: Noida is building a second expressway along River Yamuna: Here's why According to the officials, they are taking up the project also because of the importance of the road, as it is a main link between Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida. This expressway also connects the Yamuna Expressway. Notably, this route will become more important once the Noida International Airport in Jewar starts its operations.

New changes at Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

As part of the new project, old signboards on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be replaced. Solar-powered reflectors will be added to help drivers see lanes and turns better at night. New lane markings will be painted using strong, long-lasting paint. Speed limit signs and rumble strips will also be added at exit points to slow down vehicles and reduce accidents.

Earlier, the Noida Authority found several safety problems during their inspections. “The expressway is very important for connecting different areas and keeping traffic moving, but we saw many issues,” an official said as quoted by The Times of India.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Scheme for affordable plots near Jewar Airport & Noida: Here's how to apply Cat-eye reflectors, which help drivers see the road at night, were missing in many places. Signs showing where to enter or exit were not clear. In some areas, there were no bollards—short posts used to separate lanes safely.

Survey reveals poor road safety features

To better understand the problems, the authority asked the Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies (RCUES) to conduct a detailed survey. RCUES studied traffic during the day and night over two days. The survey found that many lane markings were faded or missing.

The white lines dividing lanes were often too thin or unclear. Many parts of the road did not have important safety features like reflectors, medians, or signboards.

Motorists also found it hard to understand where to safely change lanes or reach nearby sectors. There were no proper kilometre markers either, which made it hard for new or visiting drivers to find their way.

ALSO READ: India receives top global award for enhancing road safety standards All these issues are expected to be fixed following the safety rules of the Indian Road Congress, which sets the standards for highways in India. Officials said this will make the expressway safer and help traffic flow better.

Signboards for easy access to public toilets

The expressway also has 13-foot overbridges and about 20 public toilets and urinals. These will not be changed, but clear signboards will be added so that people can find them easily, especially at night.

The need for these safety changes became clear after a tragic accident on August 14, 2024. Three students died when their car hit a pole and then a crash barrier. Two of them were sons of a junior engineer working with the authority.