India receives top global award for enhancing road safety standards

India wins the Prince Michael Road Safety Award for enhancing vehicle safety, including new crash test norms and mandatory ABS in two-wheelers, sharing the honour with Morocco

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

The government has been honoured with the Prince Michael Decade of Action Road Safety Award, the highest accolade in the field, for its efforts in enhancing vehicle safety standards over the past ten years. This recognition acknowledges key advancements, such as the introduction of a new car safety assessment programme and the mandate for anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in all new two-wheelers.  
 
India shared this honour with Morocco, which was also recognised for its contributions to road safety. The awards were presented at the 4th Ministerial Conference on Road Safety, held in Marrakech, where leaders from various nations convened to strategise on reducing "global road fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030".  
 
 

Government's commitment to safer roads

 
Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta, accepted the award from Etienne Krug of the World Health Organisation (WHO). While reading out the award citation, Tamta highlighted the significant policy shift that began in 2014, following independent crash tests of Indian cars. This led to a revised framework for vehicle safety standards introduced by the Road Transport Ministry.  

In 2018, the government outlined a roadmap to align India’s vehicle safety norms with European standards by 2023. While substantial progress has been made, a key concern remains — the high number of road fatalities involving pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.
 
Unlike in developed nations, a significant percentage of casualties in India occur outside of cars. In 2023 alone, road accidents claimed 173,000 lives, underscoring the urgent need for continued safety reforms.
 
The Marrakech conference brought together transportation leaders from various countries to develop a strategic plan aimed at reducing global road fatalities by 50% by 2030, highlighting the collective effort to improve road safety worldwide.

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

