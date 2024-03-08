Home / India News / Noida police arrest CMD of pharma firm from B'luru for defrauding investor

Noida police arrest CMD of pharma firm from B'luru for defrauding investor

The chairman and managing director of a pharmaceutical company has been arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly defrauding an investor of Rs 70 crore six years ago, Noida police said on Thursday.

Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 7:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The chairman and managing director of a pharmaceutical company has been arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly defrauding an investor of Rs 70 crore six years ago, Noida police said on Thursday.

The pharma company has offices in Dubai and Chennai while the investor, a Delhi resident, runs a firm in Noida's Sector 18.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shakir Hussain alleged that he was tricked into investing money into Novo Health Care in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was shown forged balance sheets of the company by the accused, Ramani Kalpati Ramachandran Venkata, a native of Chennai, according to the FIR.

On December 5, 2023, Hussain lodged a complaint at Sector 20 police station alleging that the accused duped him of Rs 70 crore on the pretext of investment in his company, a police spokesperson said.

"On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered in the case and the matter was investigated. On Wednesday, with the help of electronic surveillance and technical evidence, Venkata was held from Bengaluru (Karnataka)," the spokesperson said.

Venkata has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway in the case, in which some others are also involved, they said.

Also Read

Noida traffic police issues advisory in view of BJP's Bulandshahr event

Noida metro: Aqua Line to add 11 stations to connect with Blue Line

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Police imposes Section 144 in Noida, Greater Noida for Dec 31, Jan 1

Farmers protest: Noida Police steps up security along its Delhi borders

Congress' second CEC meet on March 11 to discuss candidates for LS polls

Govt extends subsidy on LPG for Ujjwala beneficiaries upto 12 refills

Delhi LG Saxena orders termination of two non-official members of DUSIB

Aiming for 10% share of global ATMP/OSAT market in 5 yrs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

CGST Commissionerate busts syndicate involved in Rs 1,000 cr ITC fraud

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Noida AuthorityPharma sectorpharmaceutical firms

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story